Pregnant Influencer Emily Mitchell’s Family Reveals Her Sudden Cause Of Death

Emily Mitchell’s family has revealed the cause of her sudden death.

The family of the blogger and mommy influencer updated its GoFundMe page to announce that the mother of four died on December 22 of a pulmonary embolism, according to the Rhode Island state Medical Examiner’s Office.

The update read:

“Although it is challenging to wrap our heads around how this could have happened, we know all first responders and medical personnel did everything they could to help, and therefore we are certain that it was simply her time. The Lord was calling her home.”

According to Healthline, a pulmonary embolism is a blood clot in the lung that occurs after a clot in another part of the body, usually in the deep veins of the legs or pelvis, travels through the bloodstream and gets caught in the lung’s blood vessels. This restricts blood flow and lowers oxygen levels, and can obviously be fatal.

Pregnant women are at risk for developing a pulmonary embolism, per experts, and symptoms include sudden shortness of breath, a cough, clammy or bluish skin, spitting up blood, and an irregular heartbeat. If you notice one or more of these symptoms, especially shortness of breath, you should seek medical attention immediately.

As we reported, The Hidden Way blog founder died unexpectedly last month after becoming unresponsive while having coffee and breakfast. The 36-year-old’s blog and Instagram page documented her faith and family as she homeschooled her four children.

In November, Mitchell and her husband Joseph announced they were expecting their fifth child, and weeks later she announced plans to deliver the child via her fifth cesarean section. She wrote on Instagram in December:

“This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy. YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣”

In her obituary, the influencer was remembered as “a devoted wife and incredible mother” who was “beautiful inside and out.”

The GoFundMe update was signed by Emily’s children and Joseph, and confirmed that the family would continue homeschooling the kids “in the same spirit and vision that Emily was so passionate about.” If you want to support the Mitchell family, click HERE.

