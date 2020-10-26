OH NO! Duck Dynasty Star Sadie Robertson Reveals She’s Battling COVID-19 During Her First Pregnancy

Sending our best wishes for a quick and easy recovery to Sadie Robertson Huff!

The Duck Dynasty star revealed on Instagram on Monday that she’s been battling the coronavirus — all while pregnant with her first child, no less!

The 23-year-old reality TV star shared the news with her otherwise-unsuspecting IG fans in a lengthy, heartfelt post in which she revealed that her mother, Korie, and her sister Bella had also been diagnosed with the virus.

Along with the news, she shared a pic of herself taken previously at a hospital (inset, above), though she noted she was no longer being hospitalized for the virus.

In her own words, the young mom-to-be gave a scary “life update’ about the pandemic’s personal effects on her and her family, writing (below):

“Life update: I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the most challenging things. I got Covid-19 and ended up getting very sick. I know everyone experiences covid differently, but wow these symptoms are wild. I’ve definitely struggled through this one! Thankfully baby Huff is doing great and healthy, and I am now healing as well. I’m no longer in the hospital (this pic was not from today) and i have just about fully recovered.”

That’s good news about having just about fully recovered, and GREAT news about the baby doing great, but still… what a scary ordeal to go through, especially when pregnant!

She continued from there:

“I’ve learned a lot and I have been challenged in a lot of new ways. I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moment of this sickness. I’m thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my families heart goes out to everyone suffering with Covid. Going to be chatting with my mom and bella who also had covid on this Wednesday’s podcast.”

We’re impressed by her attitude through all this!

And yet what a scary last few weeks it must have been to go through the pandemic like this, and with a baby on the way to worry about, too. Ugh…

We often write about this pandemic in the context of how badly our leaders are screwing up the response to it, but it’s always worth remembering the personal, painful effects this virus has had on unsuspecting families all around the country and world, too. All the more reason to social distance, wear a mask, and be safe!

Happy to hear about Sadie’s improvement towards recovery!

