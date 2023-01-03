Pete Davidson’s Problem? Emily Ratajkowski Says Men Can’t ‘Handle Strong Women’ Following Split!

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the market — and she’s done messing around with people who can’t treat her right!

Just days after her fling with Pete Davidson was confirmed to have ended, the model took to her High Low podcast on Tuesday to put men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women on blast, suggesting this may be the reason she split from the SNL star and her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. In the episode, the 31-year-old revealed she “hate[s]” going out with “men in particular” who “truly think they want” an independent partner. Why? Well, she’s learned it’s never what it seems!

The iCarly alum explained candidly:

“They’re like, ‘You’re special. You’ve done it.'”

But everything changes over time, she added:

“They slowly get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings, and they resent you, and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

To be fair, it’s unclear what men Emily was referring to specifically. While they just broke up, Pete’s never shied away from dating strong women in the past, including Kim Kardashian. So, we’d think he could handle just about anything by now! But maybe not??

On the other hand, Em might just be frustrated with all men these days. She went on to call the dynamic between men and women in a relationship “f**ked up and unfair.” The Gone Girl actress (who described herself as a “bi woman” earlier in the episode) also said she can “understand dating women” instead since there is a mutual “respect” in the romance. She dished:

“There might be competition … but it doesn’t feel like somebody’s taking something away from someone else.”

The more the My Body author went on to talk about her frustrations with “heteronormative relationships,” the more it sounded like she could have been subtly referencing what went wrong in her four-year marriage. As we reported, the fashionista and film producer broke up in July before Emily filed for divorce in September following allegations Sebastian cheated on her. They are currently co-parenting their 1-year-old son, Sylvester. On what she’s looking for in a man, she explained:

“Weirdly with heteronormative relationships, I feel like that happens. The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once the woman has that, the man doesn’t know what else he has. But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.’”

Such a simple request! But apparently, it’s too hard for most of the men she’s been with! Sigh. Since calling things off with the King of Staten Island star, she’s continued to turn heads with DJ Orazio Rispo and Jack Greer. To top it all off, she also joined a dating app! So she’s def ready to get out there and mingle in this new era of her life! Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram]