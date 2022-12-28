CONFIRMED! Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Dunzo!

The end of the year is just around the corner and there’s one more couple to add to our list of splits! And this one came and went in the blink of an eye!

We’re sorry to break it to ya, but Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are officially over! After dating for just about a month, the duo apparently realized they were better as besties. On Tuesday, a source confirmed the breakup, telling Page Six:

“Their fling has moved into the friend zone.”

The source also insisted the decision is “fine with both of them.” It just wasn’t meant to be!

To be honest, this isn’t too shocking. If you’ve been keeping tabs on the comedian and model as we have, you’d know they’ve been mingling with plenty of other hotties since stepping out together for the first time — making it seem like they were headed in different directions.

As a refresher, Pete and Emily were first linked in November. Romance rumors were fueled when the pair were spotted around Brooklyn together. They quickly made their public debut as a pair while out on a date in NYC at the Knicks game the same month. Earlier this month, things were looking up when a confidant told People their romance was “getting a little more serious.”

But…

As Perezcious readers know, things were quickly complicated when both Pete and Emily began stepping out with other people! Most recently, Pete was spotted with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders. Just last week, they were seen together three times! The SNL alum and Generation star flashed smiles at each other in the checkout lane at Whole Foods, got cozy at a Rangers game, and were seen outside the King of Staten Island lead’s apartment after a late-night hang. Certainly seems like sparks could be flying!

Meanwhile, EmRata was spotted with DJ Orazio Rispo several times, with whom she was first linked in October when they were photographed kissing. She has since moved on to artist Jack Greer — turning heads once again when they were captured on camera smooching last week. Earlier this month, the My Body author also told listeners on her High Low podcast that she has officially joined dating apps. So, she’s committed to putting herself out there!

Seeing as she only filed for divorce from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September (after rumors he cheated on her broke in July), this makes perfect sense. She’s not trying to settle down right away. But damn, it’s sad to see Pete and Em fizzle so fast! Reactions? Let us know what you think about this breakup (below)!

