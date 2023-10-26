Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Making Out With Up-And-Coming Actor!

Does Emily Ratajkowski have a new man in her life?!

Ever since the 32-year-old supermodel divorced her cheating ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she has been enjoying her new single life – dating the likes of Harry Styles, Pete Davidson, Eric André, and DJ Orazio Rispo. And now, it appears she has moved on with 27-year-old up-and-coming actor and comedian Stéphane Bak!

According to pictures obtained by Dailymail.com, EmRata was caught in the middle of a passionate kiss with the star on the streets of Paris on Tuesday. The two could be seen holding a glass of wine in their hands as they wrapped their arms around each other for the smooch. Stéphane even grabbed her butt at one point during the steamy makeout session.

Afterward, Emily and Stéphane walked down the street together arm-in-arm. See (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski passionately KISSES actor Stéphane Bak during romantic Paris break – as supermodel RETURNS to busy dating scene after Harry Styles tryst https://t.co/sFSiVxdgVi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) October 25, 2023

WOW!

Is this another casual date for Emily? Or is this potentially the start of a new romance for her with Stéphane? Nevertheless, these two clearly have a ton of chemistry!

For those who don’t know, Stéphane rose to fame in 2012 at the age of 16 – becoming known as “the youngest comedian in France” due to his popular standup routines at small clubs in Paris. He has appeared in several films, including Team Spirit, Alone, and Elle. However, Stéphane is most known for his role in Wes Anderson‘s 2023 film Asteroid City. He also did the French dub for the part of Miles Morales in the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse franchise. Impressive!

Reactions to this makeout session, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]