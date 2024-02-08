Hailey Bieber Doubles Down On Justin Marriage Trouble Rumors -- Shares Post On 'Worrying' About A 'Secret'?!

Jeez. Is Hailey Bieber hinting at marriage troubles with this cryptic AF post?

Fans have been worried about the model and Justin Bieber‘s relationship for some time now, and now it looks like the 27-year-old is pouring fuel on the fire. Uh oh! The latest hint at love troubles came on Wednesday when Hailey re-shared a shocking quote to her Instagram Story. The post, originally from X (Twitter), read:

“‘No worries either way’ when I’m actually worrying both ways plus a secret third way.”

She then added the caption, “Wow I feel very seen.” Um, WHAT?? What is she so worried about?!

While this could referring to anything, it’s actually not the only cryptic social media activity from the Rhode founder this week. On Saturday, she posted a screenshot of a text message she sent that read:

“He is inconsequential to my existence.”

DAMN!

Fans quickly speculated the s**t talking was about the Holy hitmaker, freaking out in the comments:

“Is she saying Justin is inconsequential to her life???” “This is brutal.” “Maybe he wants to run out from that nonsense they called marriage, he is suffering a lot”

Even Hailey’s pal Emily Ratajkowski supported the message (which came at the end of a photo dump), writing, “Last slide.” Justin’s collaborator Alfredo Flores also commented, “inconsequential lmao.” WTF. What do they all know that we don’t?! See the post (below):

If you haven’t been following the drama, alarm bells went off for Jailey shippers when the couple didn’t appear to spend New Year’s Eve together and Hailey was spotted without her wedding ring. Then they were photographed by paps looking very unhappy out in El Lay — though they have since been seen holding hands during a date night.

As for thinking JB is “inconsequential” to her life, some fans argued she wasn’t talking about her hubby — but referencing a recent episode of Real Housewives of Potomac! In a new ep, Wendy Osefo dramatically said:

“I have no interest in having a conversation with someone whose existence is inconsequential to my happiness.”

Hmm… Seems possible? But why post about it when she knows there are already so many divorce rumors swirling?! She’s just asking for trouble!

Do YOU think something worrisome is going on here? Or are all these posts being taken out of context? Sound OFF (below)!!

