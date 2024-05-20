Hailie Jade Got MARRIED! See Eminem In A Tux Doing A Father/Daughter Dance!

Can you believe it?! It really happened. Eminem‘s little girl is all grown up and MARRIED!!!

Hailie Jade said her ‘I do’s with longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Saturday. The Battle Creek, Michigan ceremony was a relatively small one — but they did get one of the world’s most famous rappers to perform! LOLz!

For real though, it is WILD seeing Slim Shady in a tux, twirling the bride around the dance floor like any other proud dad! So cute!

See Hailie’s beautiful wedding pics (below)!

As for the snaps of Eminem doing the full father of the bride? Those pics seem to have been sold exclusively to TMZ! You can ch-ch-check ’em out (below)!

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Married, Shares Dance with Dad | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/bAEDwzdXsb — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2024

Huge congrats to Hailie and Evan, who have been together since way back in 2016! Clearly OTP, right? Can you believe this little ’90s baby is 28 years old and MARRIED?! Time truly flies…

[Image via Hailie Jade/Instagram/Lyrical Lemonade/YouTube.]