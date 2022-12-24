Tory Lanez Found Guilty Of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion!

A Los Angeles jury has found Tory Lanez guilty of three charges in the trial for the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez had previously pleaded not guilty to the charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. However, the Los Angeles County jury deemed him guilty on all three counts in the courtroom on Friday afternoon.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Lanez was accused of shooting Megan in the foot after the duo had an argument while driving through the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles. While taking the stand in the trial, according to Billboard, Megan testified she had been walking out of the car when Lanez shot her in the foot:

“I started walking away and I hear Tory yell, ‘dance, b**ch.’ I froze. I just felt shock. I felt hurt. I looked down at my feet and I see all of this blood.”

Lanez did not testify on his own behalf during the trial. Evidently, prosecutors made their case well enough, though, and the jury came back with the guilty verdict. From the sound of things, Tory might be lucky prosecutors didn’t go for attempted murder!

Now, the sentencing phase of the trial will come next. According to KCBS, Lanez faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years in prison. Per CNN, he also faces deportation back to his native Canada following the prison sentence.

Following the guilty verdict, the rapper’s family reportedly caused a disturbance in the courtroom. According to Law & Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was reporting from the courtroom on Friday, Lanez’s father stood up in the aftermath of the verdict and yelled:

“This is a wicked system!”

As you can see (below), Lanez was remanded immediately following the conviction, and sheriff’s deputies rushed to regain control of the courtroom through the chaos:

Tory Lanez’s father stood up guest and screamed. “This is a wicked system!” He screamed at the prosecutors that they are evil and they know exactly what they did here. His stepmother stood up screaming and yelling. Father was yelling about “Roc Nation.” — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory's father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating "In the name of Jesus!" Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

Right now reporters are in the media area on the 12th floor hoping to get comment from someone. (The 12th floor is the only area where we can record and take photos.) I went outside to see what the scene is like – lots of people but Tory's family isn't around. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, also released a brief statement saying the jury “got it right” with the conviction.

The attorney also noted how Friday afternoon’s verdict means “there is justice for Meg” coming now more than two years after the shooting occurred:

Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer has released a statement. “The jury got it right. I am thankful there is justice for Meg.” pic.twitter.com/H5FEuZCNO1 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

The deputies yelled at us to stay in the courtroom, then we were allowed to leave but as we were filing out we could hear Tory’s family in the hallway and a deputy told us the hallways wasn’t clear and we needed to go back in courtroom. We didn’t get to leave for another few mins — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

Wow.

