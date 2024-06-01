Robert De Niro Shares Rare Comment About Youngest Daughter Gia For THIS Big Milestone!

Robert De Niro loves his baby girl!!

It’s hard to believe it, but it’s already been a whole year since the Killers of the Flower Moon star and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed their first child together — an adorable little girl named Gia! And the proud poppa clearly couldn’t be happier!

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Friday, the 80-year-old opened up about celebrating his youngest daughters’ milestone first birthday! He shared:

“She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet.”

Awww!

Diving deeper into his latest go at fatherhood, he gushed:

“Well, she’s pure joy, there’s nothing about her, there’s no judgment, there’s no anything, she just is what she is and it’s just pure joy for god sakes.”

SO sweet! In addition to the 1-year-old, Robert also shares Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

Last year, little Gia made her television debut during a CBS Mornings interview with momma Tiffany. See (below):

What a cutie!

Happy first birthday, Gia! Congratulations to mom and dad!

