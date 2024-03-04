Princess Catherine FINALLY Spotted Amid Surgery Recovery!

Princess Catherine has been seen for the very first time since undergoing surgery!

On Monday, Kate Middleton was seen riding in the passenger seat of an Audi driven by her mother Carole. It appeared to be just the two of them on the outing, including no security, as they were seen near Windsor Castle, according to The Post.

In the photos, the 42-year-old mother of three wore sunglasses as she looked straight out the front window with a soft smile. Her momma, on the other hand, seemed rather serious as she concentrated on the road ahead! Take a look (below)!

Kate Middleton is seen for the first time since abdominal surgery in January amid growing concerns she had "gone missing." The Princess of Wales was seen this morning briefly with her mom Carole who was driving. pic.twitter.com/zkdZlwiQZX — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 4, 2024

Well, the coma rumors can officially be put to rest!

As Perezcious readers know, fans have been worried about the Princess of Wales considering (before now) she hasn’t been seen since December. And with the details of her abdominal surgery left incredibly mysterious, all kinds of conspiracy theories have emerged as anglophiles attempt to make sense of the situation. Everything from plastic surgery to secret divorce to really serious health problems…

Last week, Kate’s rep shut down all the speculation, insisting she is “doing well” and that further updates on her condition wouldn’t be given, as Kensington Palace had made clear when they announced her operation and lengthy recovery period in January. But now she’s suddenly making an appearance?? This can’t be a coincidence! Looks like they’re trying to shut this controversy down for good! Right?

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]