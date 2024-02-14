Got A Tip?

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal Exactly Where Baby Rocky Was Conceived!

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reveal The Exact Vacation Where Baby Rocky Was Conceived!

Well, now we know what Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were up to last Valentine’s Day!

On Tuesday evening, The Kardashians star took to Instagram with a pre-Rocky throwback post showing off a luxe Utah vacation she and the Blink-182 drummer took for the lovers’ holiday last year. The first pic revealed snowy terrain, while the second featured the mom of four in a red bikini, black boots, and a white robe as she stood on a rugged landscape. She also flexed pics of a cozy fireplace, hot soaking tubs with Trav, and her famous matcha lattes at the fancy Amangiri desert resort in Canyon Point. She captioned the upload:

“One year ago today

See (below):

Looks absolutely amazing! And for the married pair, it was TRULY an unforgettable experience. That’s because proud poppa Trav popped up in the comments with this little tidbit:

“We made baby Rocky”

Awww! How special! Kourt went through so much trying to get pregnant so how sweet is it that it finally happened on a Valentine’s retreat last year?! Truly — from Utah with love!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Vogue & Architectural Digest/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Feb 14, 2024 10:10am PDT

