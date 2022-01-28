Emma Roberts Enjoys ‘Beautiful Reset’ In Costa Rica Following Garrett Hedlund Split!

Emma Roberts treated herself to a holiday following her breakup with Garrett Hedlund!

On Thursday, the 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to share that she was enjoying “the most beautiful reset possible in my new favorite place” while soaking up the sun at the Hacienda AltaGracia resort in Costa Rica. Sharing a series of pictures from her trip featuring her swimming in the pool and hiking along a river, she added:

“The most magnificent setting, the kindest people, the most mind blowing experiences. Can’t wait to get back!”

Wow! On her IG Story, Roberts also shared a glimpse of the indoor infinity pool at the resort and her reaction to seeing the resort bath for the first time, writing:

“Nothing better!”

Related: VPR‘s Raquel Leviss Responds To ‘Unengagement Party’ Backlash After James Kennedy Breakup!

We can imagine that the Scream Queens alum needed a little vacation and spa retreat after all of the drama surrounding the end of her relationship with Hedlund, with whom she shares 1-year-old son Rhodes. Multiple sources confirmed to People last Friday that the pair called it quits a few weeks ago once their relationship hit a rough patch. An insider shared at the time:

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

The news came around after two women sued him for negligence, claiming they suffered “severe and permanent injuries” in 2020 when he allegedly drove under the influence and passed out behind the wheel, thus crashing his car into them. They allege that the Friday Night Lights alum “knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep,” adding:

“Hedlund had red, bloodshot, and watery eyes with extremely slurred speech and coordination and was so drunk that he was unresponsive to the police and witnesses; Hedlund was so inebriated he was unable to walk and was forced sit in the Jeep; and Hedlund had finished drinking minutes prior to the accident.”

If that wasn’t enough, Hedlund was then arrested for public intoxication in Franklin County, Tennessee, just two days after his and Roberts split was revealed. Bond for the misdemeanor arrest was set at $2,100, and the sheriff’s office later confirmed to People that he was “no longer here.”

Unfortunately, this arrest could pose a problem for the Country Strong actor as he’s still on probation for that DUI charge in 2020. According to Us Weekly, his next court date is scheduled for March 28, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens with his recent legal troubles then.

After all of this drama, no wonder why Emma needed to get away for some R&R!

[Image via Emma Roberts/Instagram, Brian To/WENN]