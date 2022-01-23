Garrett Hedlund Arrested For Public Intoxication Following Emma Roberts Split!

Garrett Hedlund got into more legal trouble following his breakup with Emma Roberts.

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was arrested for public intoxication in Franklin Country, Tennessee, on Saturday night. Bond for the misdemeanor arrest was set at $2,100, and People confirmed with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that Hedlund was “no longer here.”

Yikes! This latest arrest may pose a problem for the Friday Night Lights alum as he is currently on three years probation for his previous DUI charge in January 2020. He is also being sued for negligence stemming from that matter after allegedly passing out behind the wheel and slamming into Marina Venegas, Jennifer Castillo, and two other minor children.

The women claimed in the lawsuit that they suffered “severe and permanent injuries” and alleged Hedlund “knew he was drinking to the point of severe intoxication before getting behind the wheel of his Jeep.” According to People, his blood-alcohol level tested at .36 percent – four times the legal limit of .08. The lawsuit also noted:

“Hedlund had red, bloodshot, and watery eyes with extremely slurred speech and coordination and was so drunk that he was unresponsive to the police and witnesses; Hedlund was so inebriated he was unable to walk and was forced sit in the Jeep; and Hedlund had finished drinking minutes prior to the accident.”

On top of that, the arrest comes just shortly after news broke that he and Roberts broke up after three years of dating. There were some rumors that they called it quits for some time now as the American Horror Story star was spotted with another man – and not Hedlund – when attending Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s wedding last year. She was also seen holding hands with the man, leading many to believe she split with her baby daddy. Then, multiple sources confirmed to People over the weekend that the former couple ended things a few weeks ago after some rough couple of months in their relationship. One insider noted at the time:

“It’s sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It’s been hard.”

Roberts and Hedlund, who started dating in March 2019, welcomed their son Rhodes back in December 2020. They shared their little one’s first picture a month later, writing:

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right. Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund.”

We’ll have to see what comes out of this arrest — but things certainly aren’t looking great for Hedlund at this time!

