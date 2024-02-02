Watch Emma Stone Burst Into Tears As Autistic Fan Tells Her She Got Him Through School!

Emma Stone was hit right in the feels after this sweet fan confession!

On Thursday, the actress was in London doing a Q&A for her movie Poor Things when a fan expressed his gratefulness to her for helping him get through his high school years. After a screening at the Curzon Soho, the kind-hearted fan gushed:

“I have been watching your career for the last 12 years. I love Poor Things. I have watched it six times. You always bring electricity to the screen in every single one of your performances and everything you create is always pure and honest.”

Continuing, the audience member mentioned they are autistic, and often rewatched a lot of Emma’s Saturday Night Live sketches to get them through tough times growing up:

“I have really fell [sic] in love with your heart, your confidence, your wicked strength, your advocacy for mental health and awareness. Growing up as one of the very few autistic kids in school, I felt lonely and unable to make friends. During recess I would sneak inside a computer room to watch your old SNL sketches.”

Aww! The sweetness didn’t stop there, though. The fan said the La La Land star brought them “comfort” and “safety” when they needed it most:

“You mentioned on a few occasions that you felt insecure when you didn’t graduate high school and didn’t go to college, but I enjoyed the comfort and the safety that you brought me during those years.”

It was at this point, Emma burst into tears and jumped offstage to hug the fan, who then greeted her with a huge bouquet of flowers. The pair hugged for a while and just cried in each other’s arms, unable to control their emotions after such a deep and meaningful confession. So, so sweet!

After she returned to the stage, the 35-year-old jokingly added:

“You win! No one else gets to ask another question!”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

Too cute! Such a genuine and heartwarming moment we bet Emma and that fan will remember for years to come.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop ’em in the comments (below).

