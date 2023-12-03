Emma Stone Goes ‘Fully Naked’ In NYC For SNL As Tina Fey Inducts Her Into Five-Timers Club!

Emma Stone is back on the Studio 8H stage for the FIFTH time!

The Curse actress took up hosting duties for this week’s installment of Saturday Night Live, and marked a very special occasion while doing so: her entrance into the exclusive “Five-Timers Club” — which is reserved for celebs who’ve hosted the show at least five times! During her opening monologue, the mother of one gushed about how much she’s always loved the sketch comedy show. From making memories, to friendships, to even meeting her husband Dave McCary back in 2016 when she hosted her third episode, she says it’s become a “huge” part of her life. And to help her celebrate were SNL vets Tina Fey and Candice Bergen! The two adorned her with a purple velvet Five-Timers Club jacket, while pointing out that at 35, Emma is now the youngest member. She previously hosted in 2010, 2011, 2016, and 2019. Watch (below):

Woohoo, Emma!

In the meat and potatoes of the episode, The House Bunny star played a game show contestant whose prize was a 37-year-old tortoise — which had a total lifespan of 150 to 190 YEARS! Emma’s character squirmed at the idea of taking care of the tortoise for the rest of her life. See (below):

Then, the La La Land star and SNL alum Bowen Yang went “fully naked in the middle of New York City” as garbage collectors for a musical number — a combination that ain’t for the faint of heart!

Elsewhere in the episode, Bowen played “disgraced and now expelled Congressman” George Santos for a final press conference to address what he says he’s guilty of — “loving too much and fraud.” See (below):

Noah Kahan also took the Studio 8H stage as this week’s musical guest, where he performed Dial Drunk and Stick Season. Watch (below):

See the rest of this week’s SNL highlights (below):

