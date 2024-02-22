Emma Stone Was NOT Prepared For Response To Calling Friend Taylor Swift 'An A**hole'

Even if you’re best friends with her, don’t mess with Taylor Swift, y’all!

You might remember Emma Stone‘s HIGHlarious joke at the Golden Globes earlier this year after winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in Poor Things. The one where a reporter asked her about T-Swizzle’s huge applause and cheering for her bestie during the ceremony, to which the actress jokingly said:

“What an a**hole, am I right?”

Of course, she doubled down and made sure we were all aware it was just a bit of loving banter, adding:

“I’ve known her for almost 20 years and I was very happy she was there. She was also nominated tonight which was wonderful and, yes, what an a**hole.”

LOLz!!

Related: Martin Short Addresses Meryl Streep Dating Rumors In New Interview!

Ch-ch-check out the moment (below):

Too funny! But, of course, not everyone can take a joke…

In an interview published on Wednesday, the 35-year-old spoke to Variety — and she said she was NOT ready for the way Swifties and the media came for her after the slight at her friend:

“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again.”

Oof!

The La La Land star went on to say she’d learned her lesson the hard way as many Swifties had no idea this was just joshing between friends:

“I saw headlines that really pulled it out of context.”

Emma then signaled she felt like “a dope” for not realizing how it would echo across the internet.

Sounds all too familiar — Emma isn’t the first bestie of Tay Tay to be dragged after some seemingly playful banter with the singer this year! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via ET/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]