Back Together?! REALLY?!? Love Is Blind's Brittany & Kenneth Tease Romance In Cryptic TikTok!

Wait, what?! Did Love is Blind‘s Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham get back together??

Days before the Season 6 reunion is set to premiere, the Netflix personalities got together for a shocking new TikTok — in which they seem to tease their romance!

As fans know, Brittany and Kenneth seemed like a strong pair on the show until they returned home from the pods and Kenneth couldn’t stop looking at his phone! They never made it down the aisle, instead breaking up because the romantic chemistry simply wasn’t there. It was a major plot twist… and yet maybe they made up after the show?

In the new video posted on Monday, Brittany stood in front of the camera zipping her lips shut and throwing away the key as her former fiancé appeared from the room behind her. Text on the video read, “Don’t tell anyone.” And in the caption, she elaborated:

“Its safe with… Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at.”

@bmills123 Its safe with…???? Stay 10 toes down for the reunion this Wednesday 3/13 to see where we’re at. @Kenneth Gorham loveisblind reunion netflix season6 kenneth brittany ♬ Originalton – ♡

Wow!!!

But, um, a key detail in the clip might’ve given away the answer already! One fan pointed out:

“IS THAT A RING ON YOUR FINGER?!”

Others freaked out, writing:

“GIRL WHAT HAPPENING RN?!?” “Now that’s hot tea” “Yall are so messy this season and I’m eating it up” “My jaw dropped” “This season is so CHAOTIC lol” “the biggest plot twist ever”

It’ll be wild if a second couple gets back together! Better tune in on Wednesday to see what’s going on here! Before then, what’s your best guess?? Sound OFF (below)!

