Emmys 2021: Relive The Most Memorable Moments!

The 2021 Emmys lit up our TV screens on Sunday night!

Host Cedric the Entertainer and the award show’s array of presentations, speeches, and skits didn’t disappoint!

While the 73rd annual show was still filmed under a few pandemic guidelines — they had a virtual-only press room for media members, for example — seeing stars in the vaccinated (and likely tested) audience and watching a more-or-less normal night up on stage helped make us think about finally moving past COVID for a bit, too. And that was nice!!!

Now, ICYMI, we put together a series of the most memorable moments from TV’s night of celebration! Below, ch-ch-check out everything you need to know about what went down for the brightest small-screen stars here in El Lay on Sunday night!

Cedric The Entertainer Leads The Way!

Cedric didn’t disappoint with his sweet, smooth voice and suave style. All evening long he did exactly what a host should do — tell jokes and keep it light, but keep things moving and make the actors and the show the night’s focus!

Here’s his Emmys opener, including a Biz Markie memorial alongside guest appearance by the likes of Lil Dicky, Rita Wilson, and more (below):

Love it!

And he didn’t stop there, opting to pop in for an interlude every now and again to host a skit on stage.

These three (below) were the most memorable, including a meta-reference to the comedian’s CBS sitcom The Neighborhood:

Ted Lasso Cleans Up!

Nobody should be surprised by it, but the warm-hearted Ted Lasso absolutely cleaned up on Sunday night!

Hannah Waddingham nabbed the Best Supporting Actress win for her work on the amazingly-popular sports comedy, and Brett Goldstein enjoyed nabbing the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his turn as the infamous Roy Kent on the football show.

But Jason Sudeikis stole the night with his Lead Actor win and heartwarming speech, that also included a HIGhlarious dig at Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels (below):

Michaela Coel Takes It Home

While #EmmysSoWhite was unfortunately a thing again — the show had a record 49 BIPOC nominations across all categories, but few actual wins — at least a few amazing and talented Black artists took center stage!

I May Destroy You creator and star Michaela Coel won the award for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, and in doing so, gave a poignant speech upon accepting her trophy. The 33-year-old star said (below):

“Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain… in a world that entices us to be constantly visible, do not be afraid to disappear for a while and see what comes to you in the silence.”

Amen!!!

Watch that inspiring moment (below):

RuPaul Makes History!

And even though the aforementioned diversity of the show seemed to stop short of crowning as many actually winners, shout out to the icon RuPaul for doing what no one has ever done before!

The Drag Race head made history on Sunday night for the most Emmy wins by a Black man after taking home the award for Best Competition Program for his aforementioned show.

Watch that awesome moment as it happened (below):

‘SNL’ Is Front And Center

Speaking of Lorne Michaels, he and the longtime weekly NBC-hosted sketch show made out with the Best Variety Sketch award during last night’s festivities! (Though, unfortunately, cast member Bowen Yang did not take home the trophy for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on the show.)

The Saturday Night Live boss made news in post-show interviews by obliquely teasing a couple things, too! Namely that SNL alum Sudeikis would be returning at some point this upcoming season, presumably to guest-host an episode. Michaels also intimated that there would be some cast turnover ahead of next year’s season. Inneresting!

Here are the most memorable SNL moments from yesterday:

Won’t This Dude Ever Shut Up?

Dude, Scott Frank, what the f**k?!

The Queen’s Gambit director may be an expert at storytelling — winning the award for Best Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series on Sunday night — but he can’t give a f**king speech to save his life!

After babbling on during his acceptance, he actually shushed and shamed the orchestra music as it came on to quietly urge him to get off stage — and then he talked for ANOTHER three minutes! He totally hijacked the show! Just shut up and accept your award, man, we’ve got other stuff to do!

Watch this entitled, ugly moment in real time (below):

Stars In Memoriam

Finally came the show’s annual In Memoriam moment, honoring and remembering actors and industry leaders who have passed away in the last year.

The Emmys have come under major fire in the recent past for straight-up missing big names and big stars, but they did OK on Sunday night, memorializing Michael K. Williams, the late and very talented actor (and 2021 Emmy nominee) from The Wire, alongside other icons and industry vets:

R.I.P.

