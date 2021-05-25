Erica Mena Files For Divorce From Nicki Minaj’s Ex Safaree… While Pregnant With Their Second Child

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels have called it quits.

TMZ reported that the reality star filed for divorce from Nicki Minaj’s ex last Friday after less than two years of marriage. The couple have a 1-year-old daughter, Safire, together, and Erica is currently pregnant with their second child.

According to the outlet, the Love & Hip Hop star asked for primary physical custody and shared legal custody of their daughter. She’s also asking for child support and “exclusive use of the home they currently share” in Georgia.

TMZ pointed out that Erica has been posing without her wedding ring on Instagram lately, an indicator that the pair may have split some time ago. Their rocky relationship has played out on the VH1 series and on social media. Back in February, Safaree posted on Twitter that getting married was one of his “BIGGEST mistakes” (as captured by The Shade Room).

Meanwhile, in a since deleted comment on her own IG last week, the 33-year-old alluded to the breakup by telling a follower:

“Absolutely never getting pregnant again. Lol It’s not easy doing it alone girl.”

So sad. Wishing them both well and hope they can work things out for the best for their kids.

