Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Now Fighting Over The Designer Goods She's Been Selling!

The battle between Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann over their finances continues…

Perezcious readers know The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been putting items up for sale on social media for a while amid the former couple’s serious money issues. The pieces included her designer clothes, handbags, and shoes. Most recently, Kim tried to sell several of Kroy’s belongings online, including a Louis Vuitton men’s six-piece luggage set and a pair of Givenchy sneakers.

You would think Kroy would support the former reality star selling off their luxury goods due to their massive debt. However, the 38-year-old doesn’t believe Kim used the money from those sales to help that issue, and now he wants to get to the bottom of the matter! Yikes!

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Kroy claimed Kim received most of the designer clothes, shoes, and purses while they were married, and the collection was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. When she began selling off the items, the former football player alleged he had no idea what she did with the profits or if any of the pieces sold were marital property instead of her personal belongings.

But one thing he feels 100% sure about? Kroy claims the money Kim earned hasn’t been going to support their marital estate, which is “weighed down by significant debt” right now. He stressed the pair are in a “dire financial situation” — and remember, they owe the IRS over $1 million, among many other unpaid debts. No wonder he’s worried! Because of this, Kroy wants the court to identify and equitably divide their marital assets, including their mansion in Georgia and personal property.

Sources close to Kim are clapping back at the claims from Kroy, though! They told TMZ she only sold designer gear she obtained before they tied the knot and used some of the cash to buy their children Christmas presents. It is nice she wanted to buy some nice things for her kids, but considering how deep in debt the Don’t Be Tardy stars are right now, we hope some of it went to cover those expenses, too! And so does Kroy, apparently! However, the insiders stated that the Bravo personality paid house expenses and bills by herself for years. Hmm…

It sounds like things are about to get nasty between Kim and Kroy… again! Reactions to their latest legal fight, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

