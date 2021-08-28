Erika Jayne SUED For $25 Million In Tom Girardi’s Bankruptcy Case: ‘The Glam Cannot Be Supported By A Sham’

Erika Jayne‘s slew of legal problems just got a whole lot messier!

In court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is apparently being sued by the trustee handling the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case for allegedly knowing that the firm was footing her expenses for 12 years. And in return, they now want ALL of the money back. Woah!

The trustee reportedly requested that the court order Erika to repay the company the $25 million she allegedly spent on extravagant items over the years plus interest. The filing stated:

“It would be a miscarriage of justice if [she] was allowed to simply walk completely free of owing over $25,000,000 to the estate.”

According to Us Weekly, the lawsuit further demanded that the 50-year-old singer be held personally responsible for the funds, even though the cash allegedly went to her company, EJ Global LLC:

“Erika has taken the ludicrous position that since she did not receive the payments directly from the [firm] she is not liable. She attempts to create a distinction between handing her money directly versus paying all of her bills directly. The distinction, like her prior motion for reconsideration, is meritless. Any payments made for her benefit are her responsibility.”

The trustee then claimed that “the glam cannot be supported by a sham” — AKA referring to the money Jayne allegedly spent on her glam squad, PR team, assistants, and more. And moving forward, the attorney for the trustee, Ronald Richards, told Us that he hopes the latest filing would “provide a come-to-Jesus” moment for Erika:

“We are hopeful that Ms. Girardi comes down the mountain from a place of privilege and obscene wealth and returns some of these expenses so the former clients and creditors of this law firm can mitigate the horrific and unfair losses perpetrated by her husband and others.”

He may be waiting on that epiphany for a while! According to Us, the law firm is reportedly in $101 million in debt. And while Richards knows the request in the lawsuit will not cover the entire amount, he still feels some effort to pay back the debt would be a step in the right direction for the television personality:

“It will not compensate the estate for the full amount, but some effort to do the right thing would go a long way in backing up her public claim that the victims should come first. Ms. Girardi enjoys a large salary from her talents as well as access to large sums of money from anonymous sources. We are hopeful she finds it a better path to resolve this matter without any further avoidance of her obligations to this estate instead of constantly draining estate resources with meritless legal positions and threats. No more investigation is needed to prove the money in one direction: To Erika Girardi.”

Of course, Jayne has since denied everything in the lawsuit yet again. Her lawyer told the publication that the legal matter “is another example of the trustee and her counsel jumping to conclusions without a full investigation, and bullying and blaming Erika for actions taken by Girardi Keese for which Erika does not have legal liability.” The attorney went on to say that “just because Erika owned 100 percent of the interests of EJ Global LLC doesn’t mean that she has liability for its debts” and claimed that Girardi Keese “managed the EJ Global LLC finances.”

Doesn’t mean she did not still (allegedly) reap the benefits!! Reactions to the latest update in the case, Perezcious readers? Drop us your thoughts in the comments (below).

