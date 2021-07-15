Erika Jayne Breaks Down On RHOBH Over Embezzlement Accusations & Slams Claim That Her Divorce From Tom Girardi Is 'A Sham'

Erika Jayne cares what people think about her ongoing divorce from Tom Girardi — as in, she especially doesn’t want anyone to think the whole thing is a “sham.”

The reality TV star let her emotions get the best of her on Wednesday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it all came to a head while she opened up to her castmates about her recent (and very serious) legal troubles.

Related: Erika Slams Bankruptcy Lawyer For Making ‘Vicious’ Claims About Her On Social Media

Of course, Bravo viewers will recall how the 50-year-old’s now-estranged husband is the subject of a lawsuit regarding the alleged embezzlement of settlement funds from victim’s families in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash, which occurred in October 2018.

Jayne, who is also named in the lawsuit, filed for divorce from the 82-year-old attorney back in November — just before the lawsuit was filed — after 21 years of marriage. She has steadfastly denied the allegations in the lawsuit: namely, that she and Girardi allegedly used that settlement money to fund lavish lifestyles and reportedly pay off loans to keep the latter’s law firm afloat.

Also at issue — and this is the part that came to a head on Wednesday night’s episode of RHOBH — is whether the duo is using the divorce as part of an alleged attempt to hide assets. Hence, the “sham” talk!

Erika was emotional about it from nearly the beginning of the show, speaking to co-stars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna via FaceTime and saying:

“This sucks so bad. The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it’s terrible. And I’m here by myself. What’s being said, it’s just insane, that my divorce is a sham? But nobody cares about the facts.”

In a confessional, the blonde bombshell added more insight into the emotional pain she’d been going through of late, saying to the camera:

“Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful. It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a**hole to say it was a sham and for everybody to believe it.”

Later in the show, still speaking with Richards and Rinna, Erika was asked outright about the embezzlement lawsuit, and the legal troubles she and Girardi are now facing.

She continued to steadfastly maintain her innocence, though, while calling the whole situation “depressing.”

And she even had an interesting new counter-argument for those who assume she’s caught up in Girardi’s wake:

“I don’t know why I would be named in a lawsuit, I have nothing to do with. When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger… This week you’re a conspirator. I mean, what the f**k?! And neither one of them are true.”

Inneresting take… Not sure how one is a defense against the other though…

Jayne has some practical worries at hand — most notably, her financial situation. She confided to her co-stars that she has “more lawyers than I can afford,” and showed some uncertainty about her financial future with all that.

Related: Judge Rules Erika Jayne Can Be Sued By Tom Girardi’s Alleged Embezzlement Victims!

Above all, though, she’s starting over. And on Wednesday night, she tried to make it very clear that she’s doing so on her own, without Tom, and because of Tom.

The former cocktail waitress said:

“People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi. Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi. I don’t want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created. I fear starting over. The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me.”

Wow. Heavy stuff, for sure.

See the moment Erika talks about her friends turning on her starting at about the 4:52 mark (below)!

What do U make of Wednesday night’s episode of RHOBH, Perezcious readers?

Do U commiserate with Erika at all? Or are you skeptical of her connections to Tom and the alleged embezzlement scheme?

Sound OFF with your take on the allegations and more, all down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Bravo/Spotlight Television/YouTube]