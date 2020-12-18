Dr. Jill Biden Finally Responds To The Sexist WSJ Op-Ed Attacking Her Doctor Title

Turns out we weren’t the only ones shocked by the Wall Street Journal’s attack on Jill Biden’s “Dr” title.

In a joint interview with her husband on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday, the future First Lady revealed that she was “surprised” by Joseph Epstein’s opinion piece.

“It was really the tone of it … You know, he called me ‘kiddo.’ One of the things I’m most proud of is my doctorate, I mean, I worked so hard for it.”

ICYMI, in Epstein’s Friday, December 11 column, he rudely addressed the incoming First Lady, saying:

“Madame First Lady—Mrs. Biden—Jill—kiddo: a bit of advice on what may seem like a small but I think is a not unimportant matter. Any chance you might drop the ‘Dr.’ before your name?”

The columnist later told Jill to stop calling herself “Dr” despite her doctorate in education. He wrote:

“‘Dr. Jill Biden’ sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic. Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title ‘Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students’ Needs.’ A wise man once said that no one should call himself ‘Dr.’ unless he has delivered a child. Think about it, Dr. Jill, and forthwith drop the doc.”

Seriously, WTF?!

The op-ed was met with backlash online, with many calling it out for its extremely sexist remarks. Former First Lady Michelle Obama even commented on Instagram about the piece, saying:

“For eight years, I saw Dr. Jill Biden do what a lot of professional women do—successfully manage more than one responsibility at a time, from her teaching duties to her official obligations in the White House to her roles as a mother, wife, and friend. And right now, we’re all seeing what also happens to so many professional women, whether their titles are Dr., Ms., Mrs., or even First Lady: All too often, our accomplishments are met with skepticism, even derision. We’re doubted by those who choose the weakness of ridicule over the strength of respect. And yet somehow, their words can stick—after decades of work, we’re forced to prove ourselves all over again.”

Of course, Dr. Jill Biden handled the situation with grace and was super thankful for all the support.

“Look at all the people who came out in support of me. I mean, I am so grateful and I was just overwhelmed by how gracious people were to me.”

