Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Says NO To Spousal Support In Divorce Filing Response!

This doesn’t seem like a sham divorce to us!

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband Tom Girardi responded to her divorce filing, and it looks like he will NOT entertain the idea of giving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spousal support, which she said she planned to request in her November 2 filing.

In court docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on November 25, the 81-year-old requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to the 49-year-old Bravolebrity, and asked that she pay his attorney’s fees. Whoa!

Related: Erika Defends Police Officer Son After Her Blackout Tuesday Post

This is an inneresting development, seeing as Jayne also asked the judge block the lawyer from requesting spousal support from her in her initial filing. While it’s far from any form of spousal support, the powerhouse attorney’s request that Erika pays his attorney’s fees certainly says something — though we’re not quite sure what.

What we do know is the pair, who wed in January 1999, did not sign a prenuptial agreement, according to an Us Weekly source, who said they “had an unconventional marriage” and spent “a lot of time apart” over the years.

Erika was uncharacteristically vague when she announced her split from Tom on November 3, saying in a statement:

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

Well, you can’t always get what you want. Erika and Tom’s divorce came under the spotlight again on December 2, when Edelson PC sued them for fraud and embezzlement. As we reported, the class action firm alleged the estranged couple used the settlement fund money created to pay out claims to family members of victims of the October 2018 Lion Air airplane crash in Indonesia for their own personal purchases.

The docs allege Erika and Tom “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” and go on to call their split “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their money from debt collectors.

Like we said, this latest development doesn’t make it seem like Erika and Tom are secretly in cahoots so much as it casts them as your typical contentious soon-to-be exes. Then again, they could just be playing the part of warring exes to throw us off, couldn’t they?

Honestly, we don’t know what to think of this one. What about YOU, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Bravo]