Erykah Badu & Beyoncé Feuding Over Stolen Look -- But Bey's Publicist Fights Back!

Erykah Badu is calling out Beyoncé!

Queen Bey released her Cowboy Carter album cover, and the Tyrone singer was livid! Why? Erykah is accusing the artist of stealing her style! And it’s not the first time she’s done this…

On Wednesday, the Texas Hold ‘Em singer debuted a new alternative album cover for her upcoming record, featuring the Grammy winner standing in nothing but a sash with a red and white beaded hairstyle for her bangs. And it’s that little detail that the other singer is taking major issue with! First off, have a look at the new cover art (below):

Gorg!

Related: Fans Think Beyoncé Song Sounds Like Cartoon Theme Song!

Unfortunately, the Didn’t Cha Know performer wasn’t feeling the same way as the rest of the world! She reposted the image to her Instagram Story and threw a lotta shade B’s way, writing:

“Hmmm”

The 53-year-old singer then moved over to X (Twitter), writing directly to Bey’s hubby JAY-Z:

“To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me??”

She attached a video of a man tearfully saying:

“And I might hate you for the rest of my life for real. Because you knew. You knew.”

To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay . You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ?? ???? pic.twitter.com/oxNhNgvfWp — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) March 20, 2024

Oof! She’s mad! But, like, is she really taking ownership over… a hairstyle??? She ain’t the only one who can rock that ‘do! FKA Twigs has donned it before (as we’re sure many others have too). It’s not even new for the Single Ladies vocalist!

Beyoncé’s longtime publicist Yvette Schure seemingly came to her defense on Wednesday by uploading an IG Reel full of iconic images of the Destiny’s Child alum — highlighting her many braided hairstyles throughout her career. And, yes, several of them included braided bangs. The caption dished:

“She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. #criticswithoutcredentials”

Look!

Hah! She really laid out the receipts!

Erykah can complain all she wants — it’s clearly gonna get her nowhere! But that didn’t seem to stop her from getting upset in the past, like last year when she slammed the mother of three for supposedly copying her by wearing a large black hat during the Renaissance Tour. Obviously, she doesn’t want to be the singer’s inspo, whether or not she really is!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think she has a right to be annoyed? Can you trademark a hairstyle? Or wearing a hat? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]