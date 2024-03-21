Christine Quinn Already 'Planning' Divorce After Husband Allegedly Injured Their Son While Trying To Hit Her

Christine Quinn is done with Christian Dumontet.

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly that the former Selling Sunset alum is getting ready to file for divorce from her husband following their domestic violence incident this week. They said:

“Christine Quinn is planning on leaving Christian. She’s planning on filing for divorce.”

Related: William’s Alleged Mistress Accused Of Possessing Stolen Chinese Artifacts!

As we’ve reported, Christian was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon earlier this week. Police swarmed the couple’s home in the Hollywood Hills after receiving a call about a domestic dispute on Tuesday afternoon. During an argument between them, he allegedly threw a bag with a glass bottle inside of it. However, he reportedly missed her and hit their 2-year-old son, causing an injury. So, so scary…

The next day, Page Six reported that law enforcement was back at their house. Pictures taken at the scene showed cops roaming around the property with their guns drawn. An eyewitness claimed to the outlet that they heard the police say at one point:

“Come out with your hands up.”

Whoa! See some of the photos (below):

What was going on?! The outlet claimed the police only came to the property out of an abundance of caution. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department explained the cops were conducting a “building search” to determine whether there was an active threat. Well, it is a good thing they were being cautious! Hours after being released from custody on Wednesday, Christian did return to their home — and got arrested for a second time while he was there.

Christine had been granted an emergency protective order for seven days which prohibited him from being at their home. However, he violated the protective order when he came back to their place and thus was taken into custody again. Thankfully, Christine and their son were not there at the time. Christian was released from jail again on a $30,000 bond on Thursday morning. He is expected in court on April 11.

Now, amid this legal matter, Christine appears to be taking steps to end her romantic relationship with Christian. Good for her for doing what’s best for her and her son following this disturbing incident. Ugh. Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]