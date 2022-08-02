Eva Longoria Gets REAL About Jealousy In Relationships!

Eva Longoria has learned a thing or two about relationships after getting married three times!

During last week’s episode of her Connections podcast, while she was speaking with author Isabel Allende, the 47-year-old opened up about what went wrong in her first two marriages and why things are so blissful with her hubby José “Pepe” Bastón these days!

If you didn’t know, the Desperate Housewives alum was first wed to soap opera actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. After they split, she tied the knot with retired NBA player Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011. They split after she allegedly found texts from another woman on his cell phone, she told Mario Lopez shortly after filing for divorce. Eva ultimately found her happily ever after with the Mexican businessman in 2016. They share a 4-year-old son, Santiago Enrique.

Looking back, she now realizes “jealousy” was often the root cause of the problems in her previous relationships, saying:

“I think jealousy takes up such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and like, your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?”

Reflecting on the success of her current (and longest) marriage, she added:

“I think that’s why with my second marriage… no wait, my third. But I do think finding love at 40 — I found Pepe when I was 40 and he was 50 — It was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’ I mean, I do yell at him for the toothbrush or something like that still.”

Sounds like things are going so much better now that she feels less insecure in her relationship! Interestingly, this particular romance has also grown naturally over the years. In fact, the husband and wife had NO sparks when they first met! Eva previously told People she and Pepe had “no real connection” when they were first set up by a mutual friend in 2013, sharing:

“I was getting out of a bad relationship, and he was getting out of a relationship, so there wasn’t a connection. So, we had a pleasant conversation but there was no real connection.”

Six months later, they were set up again and everything clicked, she recalled:

“I had no memory of meeting him the first time, but we had immediate sparks.”

They hit it off so well, that they met up for a FOUR-HOUR lunch date the next day! Whoa!

At the time of the interview with the outlet, she was just one year into her marriage, but she was already positive everything had worked out the way it was supposed to. The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress said:

“It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him and it was immediate chemistry. He was the most handsome man I’d ever seen. He was so charismatic, charming, sweet, and funny. I thought, ‘Who is this guy?!'”

So, what changed between her jealousy-ridden relationships and this romance? Perspective, maturity, and a desire to just live life to the fullest, she insisted:

“I want to yell from the highest mountaintop about everything that goes on with us because I’m so happy and excited to be with a person as kind as Pepe is. He is probably one of the first men I’ve dated that has been older and established and, basically, a grown-up. It is so nice to be arm-in-arm with someone who is your equal.”

Love that she was able to overcome a pattern of envy and find such blissful happiness in her current marriage! Guess the third time really is the charm!!

