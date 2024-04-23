How Ryan Gosling Made Eva Mendes Feel Better About Turning 50!

Ryan Gosling made his own Barbie’s 50th birthday “very special” in the most charming way ever!

Believe it or not, last month Eva Mendes celebrated turning the big 5-0! And while that can be an uncomfortable milestone for anyone to reach, her man helped her to feel like it was no biggie! On Monday, an insider told People she had an “amazing” celebration, partially because of Ryan’s way with words:

“She seemed very comfortable turning 50. Ryan constantly tells her she’s beautiful. He made her birthday very special.”

That’s so sweet! Though it’s not like he has to flex that acting muscle to tell her she’s keeping it tight! Seriously, she’s absolutely STUNNING!

Eva’s bday was right smack in the middle of Oscars season, and of course Ryan was busy — he was up for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Ken in Barbie. And Eva was SO vocal about supporting her man! That’s because the two have the perfect balance figured out! The source added:

“Eva and Ryan are truly such a happy couple. They’re very supportive of each other’s passions. They’re also grateful for the financial freedom their work gives them, and they’re all about family time. They’re great at balancing everything.”

We love them! The lovebirds share daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Eva Mendes/Instagram, & ABC & NBC/YouTube]