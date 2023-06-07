What?? Eva Mendes Shaves Her Face In New Video: 'I'm A Beast!'

Eva Mendes is sharing a big beauty secret!

The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram on Monday to gush about a new beauty treatment she just underwent — in which she shaved her face! Yup! Sharing a video on the ‘gram, Eva proclaimed:

“Yes, I shaved my face!”

Who knew someone would be so happy about that? LOLz!

In the video, the Hitch alum could be seen undergoing dermaplaning and a Diamond Peel at the Beverly Hills medical spa, Beauty Villa Vergara. Per their website, dermaplaning is a process of using scalers to exfoliate the skin and remove peach fuzz — AKA shaving! Meanwhile, a Diamond Peel is described as dermalinfusion, a non-invasive skin care method for exfoliation, extracting dead skin cells, and infusing the skin with a custom serum. The services cost $200 and $360, respectively.

In the comments of her post, Ryan Gosling’s partner explained her “make up and moisturizer goes on much smoother.” She also joked that her father was the one to blame for all her excess hair, teasing:

“I’m hairy tho. My Cuban Papi is a man bear and I’m his mini me”

She also replied to a comment about how often the treatment should be done, joking:

“I’m a beast so I probably need every other day! Ha. My hair grows back if I get chills. Anyone else get that? I’ll literally be shaving my legs in the shower and get chills and all my work is undone ! ”

Hah! The struggle is real! She then followed up with close-up images of her skin, sharing:

“Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday’s post from women who’ve been shaving their face for years-ok I guess ‘dermaplaning’ is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!”

Check out the after shots!

She looks stunning! Would U ever do this!? Let us know (below)!

