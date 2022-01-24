Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson 'Essentially Raped' Her On Camera At 19 Years Old

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Evan Rachel Wood is continuing to speak out against former fiancé Marilyn Manson.

Back in February of last year, the 34-year-old actress first publicly outed her former partner — whose real name is Brian Warner — over a horrific account of alleged abuse during their relationship, which began when she was just 18 years old and he was 37.

Now, in the feature-length documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood is delivering more disturbing claims about the apparently-depraved situation allegedly forced upon her by the shock-rocker.

The first half of the much-anticipated documentary premiered on Sunday night at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, prior to its planned public broadcast coming up in March on HBO.

In the premiere, Wood revealed that Manson allegedly “essentially raped” her during the shoot for his 2007 music video for the song Heart-Shaped Glasses. The video, which has accumulated nearly 30 million views on Manson’s official YouTube channel, shows Wood and Manson involved in what appears to be a simulated sex scene. Only, as the actress explains in the doc, it was allegedly very much not simulated — and not consensual.

Recalling how the now-53-year-old rock star apparently failed to consult with the then-19-year-old performer when he unexpectedly changed plans for the scene before filming, Wood revealed:

“We had discussed a simulated sex scene. But once the cameras were rolling, he started penetrating me for real. I had never agreed to that … It was complete chaos and I did not feel safe. No one was looking after me.”

Holy s**t…

Wood continued from there, adding that she believed the crew working on set was potentially aware of and uncomfortable with what was going on. Still, as she recalled, nobody stepped in to stop what happened during the shoot:

“I felt disgusting and like I had done something shameful, and I could tell that the crew was very uncomfortable and nobody knew what to do. I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses. That’s when the first crime was committed against me, and I was essentially raped on camera.”

So, so, so despicable. And to think other people were around to witness that alleged situation, and either felt paralyzed by the severity of it, or were too powerless or careless to stop it…

Wood discusses other disturbing allegations surrounding Manson in the documentary, which is directed by Amy Berg. For one, the Thirteen actress claims Manson berated her during their relationship for being Jewish.

Explaining that the rocker allegedly painted watercolors showing Nazi themes, including figures closely resembling Adolf Hitler, Wood said:

“At one point, over the side of the bed where I slept, he wrote ‘kill all the Jews’ on our bedroom wall.”

WTF?!

Ultimately, while grappling with Manson’s allegedly longstanding destructive behavior, Wood theorized that “something really snapped” in the performer over the years. She explained:

“I don’t know what happened, but something really snapped and, from what I can tell, he really hates women. I don’t know who Brian Warner is honestly. I think Brian Warner died a long time ago. I think he has a lot of different personalities, specifically Marilyn and Manson. Two very different people. Brian doesn’t really show up.”

Scary to think about when she puts it like that, especially considering the onslaught of sickening allegations against Manson that have been levied in the last year. As we’ve previously reported, law enforcement officers in Los Angeles have been investigating some of the allegations made against Manson. It’ll be interesting to see whether this documentary has an effect on any of that when it’s released for the public to watch later this spring.

We commend Wood and her bravery in opening up about such a painful experience.

