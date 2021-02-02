Marilyn Manson Removed From Record Label's Website Following Evan Rachel Wood Allegations

Marilyn Manson has been removed from his record label’s website in the hours after Evan Rachel Wood came forward Monday morning with shocking allegations about his alleged domestic abuse against her while they were dating.

Manson, who was repped by Loma Vista Records, appears to have been scrubbed from the company’s site at some point on Monday. According to Billboard, a reporter was able to place a Manson album in his online cart at the Loa Vista site this morning, but by the afternoon, the item was gone and Manson had been totally scrubbed. Whoa!

Manson, real name Brian Warner, had been with Loma Vista, which is a Concord Records imprint, since 2015’s The Pale Emperor. It’s unclear whether he has officially been dropped from the label itself or not, but at least for now his artist page is completely gone over at Loma Vista.

The label’s current artists include names like St. Vincent, The Avett Brothers, and Iggy Pop, among others.

Of course, Wood’s accusations rocked the music industry on Monday. Not only did she allege Warner “horrifically” abused her during their time together in the late 2000s, other women came forward soon thereafter with other disturbing allegations about the Sweet Dreams singer.

Now, per Billboard, Loma Vista Records is “expected to make a statement shortly,” so perhaps we’ll soon see just how seriously they take these disturbing allegations.

