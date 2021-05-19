Marilyn Manson's Assistant Sues -- Claims He Regularly 'Offered' Her Up For Sexual Assault!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Another lawsuit — and even more accusations — against Marilyn Manson.

Ashley Walters has opened up about her experience with the Antichrist Superstar singer before. After he invited her to work with him on a photoshoot in 2010, she became his personal assistant for about a year. Over that time, she says, she’d “witness him inflict this psychological abuse on everyone he employed, everyone he dated.”

This week she filed a lawsuit against her former boss for sexual assault, battery, and harassment. And in its pages, she describes some very specific, disgusting behavior.

Per The Cut, Ashley’s lawsuit accuses Manson of keeping her up all night, in a state of terror, as he went on violent rampages. He even, she says, used his abuse of others as a tool for keeping her living in fear. She claims he once sent her a photo of his then-girlfriend Esme Bianco‘s back, all cut up, in an email that read: “See what happens?”

Disgustingly, the suit also claims Manson “commonly offered Walters up to his influential industry friends and associates.”

The docs allege at an awards show in September 2010, her former boss “pushed Walters onto the lap of an actor and bragged that he could ‘have her'” and that “the actor proceeded to kiss Walters and keep her on his lap.”

The very next month, the complaint reads, Manson introduced her to a director who groped her, shoving his hand up her skirt while covering her mouth — all apparently at Manson’s behest. Ugh. Walters told The Cut:

“It made me feel like I was his property. It just made me feel like a piece of meat.”

The outlet even found another member of Manson’s inner circle who corroborated this account, saying the rocker “offered up Ashley more than a few times.”

Hmm — there’s actually evidence that was something Manson was into, even with his future wife Dita Von Teese. He was on The New Tom Green Show in 2003, and well… watch (below):

Ashley says the sexual assault wasn’t just thirdhand. She alleges he once held her down on a bed and forced her hand down his pants. She also claims he bragged to her about having gotten away with rape — and said during a music video shoot that he “loved when girls looked like they had just been raped.”

Walters also says even after she left his employ, Manson continued to harass her and smear her reputation for months afterward. She says he forced her to take photos with some of his Nazi paraphernalia — pics he could use as blackmail if she spoke against him. Despite the fact she had PTSD from her time with Manson, Ashley says she chose not to speak out against him because she thought it was better to “have him as a friend as opposed to an enemy.”

That frame of mind changed, she says, when she realized how many others he had hurt — and still would. When Evan Rachel Wood spoke in front of Congress in 2018, Ashley says she knew immediately she was talking about Manson:

“A lot of the isolation and a lot of the psychological abuse was very similar to what I experienced.”

Then in 2020 Wood and Bianco reached out to her. Several women who had been close to Manson came together to share stories of abuse — and that gave her the motivation to come forward:

“Once I realized how many people had been affected, I couldn’t sit by and let this happen to anyone else. My end goal is just to hold him accountable.”

Now that everyone is speaking out, it seems like that will finally happen. What do YOU think of these new claims about Marilyn Manson??

