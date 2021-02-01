Evan Rachel Wood & Four Other Women Bring Horrifying Abuse Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Evan Rachel Wood is coming forward with serious, disturbing allegations against her ex-fiancé, Marilyn Manson.

In a new Instagram post on Monday morning, the actress alleged she’d been groomed, brainwashed, and “horrifically abused” by the world-famous rock star, whose real name is Brian Warner.

Wood has previously been vocal about being a survivor of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and rape. For years, she chose not to name her alleged abuser(s), but now she has come forward by outing Manson. The pair’s relationship became public back in 2007 — when she was 19 years old and he was 38 — and they eventually became engaged in 2010. They broke up later that year. (The photo of them together in the inset, above, was taken at a German red carpet event in 2007.)

Now, in the Instagram post and statement to Vanity Fair, Wood lays it all out there. And further down (below), so too do four other women who have since come forward with similar allegations about Manson, according to the outlet.



Evan Rachel Wood

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wow…

Here’s the full post (below):

So gut-wrenching and scary.

Wood has long been vocal about being a survivor of rape and domestic violence. Heroically, in 2019 she worked with California Governor Gavin Newsom to create the Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations on prosecuting domestic violence cases from three years to five throughout the state.

As part of her work on that act, which went into law in January 2020, Wood testified in front of the California Senate about her own personal experiences being terrorized by a partner. In the testimony, again without specifically naming the partner, she revealed (below):

“He had bouts of extreme jealousy, which would often result in him wrecking our home, cornering me in a room, and threatening me. I mustered the courage to leave several times, but he would call my house incessantly and threaten to kill himself. On one occasion, I returned to try and defuse the situation, he cornered me in our bedroom, and asked me to kneel. Then he tied me up by my hands and feet. Once I was restrained he beat me and shocked sensitive parts of my body with a torture device called a violet wand. To him it was a way for me to prove my loyalty. The pain was excruciating. It felt like I left my body and a part of me died that day.”

Just despicable…

The four other women who have come forward with allegations against Manson are named by Vanity Fair as Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, and a woman identified only as Gabriella.

While it’s difficult and emotionally taxing to read their statements, it’s also important to give voice to survivors and victims, and so you can follow excerpts of their allegations (below)…

Ashley Walters

“I continue to suffer from PTSD, and struggle with depression. I stayed in touch with quite a few people who went through their own traumas, under his control. As we all struggled, as survivors do, to get on with our lives, I’d keep hearing stories disturbingly similar to our own experiences. It became clear the abuse he’s caused; he continues to inflict on so many and I cannot stand by and let this happen to others. Brian Warner needs to be held accountable.”

Sarah McNeilly

“I have been afraid to bring any spotlight upon myself as to avoid winding up in his crosshairs again. As a result of the way he treated me, I suffer from mental health issues and PTSD that have affected my personal and professional relationships, self-worth and personal goals. I believe he gets off on ruining people’s lives. I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil.”

Ashley Lindsay Morgan

“I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get him out or off of me. … I am coming forward so he will finally stop.”

Gabriella

“It has taken me five years to speak out and say that I was in an abusive relationship. I have been diagnosed with PTSD and still suffer from nightmares. I blocked out a lot of the memories, but the feelings remain and manifest in various ways. The reason I’m finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I’m done being silent. I don’t believe it’s fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor.”

Wow. Those are very disturbing, but very powerful to read.

As of Monday morning, the Sweet Dreams singer has not responded to multiple media requests for comment on the allegations. We will update this post if and when he does. Both Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone note that Manson’s reps have “categorically denied” similar accusations in the past.

