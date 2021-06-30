Marilyn Manson Sued By Fourth Woman For Sexual Assault, Disturbing Details Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Marilyn Manson’s alleged past actions continue to haunt him.

The shock rocker is being sued by yet another woman — the fourth in just two months — for sexual assault and sexual battery, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. Like the other suits that have been filed against him, this one contains a slew of disturbing allegations, all of which the performer and his team vehemently deny.

The latest accuser is model Ashley Morgan Smithline (above, inset), who previously spoke out about her disturbing relationship with the singer that allegedly left her “brainwashed.” In the suit, she claims the Beautiful People singer started reaching out to her in 2010 on social media, telling her he wanted to cast her in an upcoming film project. The suit alleges that Manson eventually developed an obsession with Ashley, calling her “the perfect girl for him.”

Ashley claims the hitmaker flew her out to El Lay in November 2010 and asked her to move into his apartment. She did, and she says the two began a consensual sexual relationship. But things quickly took a turn.

Related: Corey Feldman Accuses Marilyn Of ‘Mental And Emotional Abuse’

The accuser claims that days after moving in with Manson, she “awoke from unconsciousness with her ankles and wrists tied together behind her back and [Manson] sexually penetrating her.” Ashley alleges she told the Grammy nominee “no” multiple times, but he told her to shut up, and squeezed her ribs so hard it caused injuries. He also allegedly caused injuries to her vagina.

The docs go on to allege that Ashley was sexually assaulted by Manson again the same month, after he choked her and forced her on a bed. Manson then allegedly “grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting [her] shoulder, inner arm, and stomach.” The accuser claims she went into shock during the incident, and still has scars from the cuts. On a separate occasion, she claims Manson broke her nose during forced sex.

Smithline claims that Manson frequently threatened her life, kept her confined to a dark space, physically abused her, called her anti-Semitic slurs, and used torture tactics to maintain control over her. They continued dating until January 2013. In addition to sexual assault and sexual battery, she’s suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

A spokesperson for Manson denied the allegations, claiming to TMZ that the 52-year-old has not seen Smithline since 2010. The rep said:

“We strongly deny Ms. Smithline’s claims. There are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn’t know where to begin to answer them. This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010.”

But, as we previously noted, Ashley provided People with over two years worth of messages with Manson, suggesting that his team might be peddling the “falsehoods” here.

As we’ve been covering, Manson has been hit with several lawsuits from women who claim he sexually assaulted them — including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, his former assistant Ashley Walters, and an unnamed accuser. We’ll keep you updated as this case develops.

[Image via People/YouTube/Sheri Determan/WENN]