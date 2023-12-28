Ewan McGregor Shared Christmas With Mary Elizabeth Winstead AND Ex Eve Mavrakis!

Ewan McGregor and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis proved they are on good terms years after their divorce!

The 52-year-old actor celebrated the holidays this year with his family, including Eve and his current wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead! Earlier this week, the former couple’s 27-year-old daughter Clara posted pictures from their family get-together for Christmas on Instagram. In the sweet snapshots, she could be seen making a silly face with Ewan in the kitchen. Another photo even featured Eve and Mary posing with Clara, Esther, Jayman, Anouk, and Laurie McGregor! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Related: Bre Tiesi Got Nick Cannon Custom Christmas Gift Referencing His Dozen Kids!

Wow! For those who are shocked to see this group together, it’s understandable! Things seemed to be tense in the family for a while! Perezcious readers will recall that Ewan and Eve were married for 22 years before they broke up in 2017. And he appeared to have left her in order to date his Fargo co-star Mary. They were caught making out around the same time as the divorce announcement. As you can imagine, the cheating rumors were running wild at the time!

And it only ramped up as some of his kids weren’t too happy about his new relationship, especially Clara! Months following the split, she called Mary “a piece of trash” and then slammed her dad as an “a**hole.” And then Esther penned an entire song dragging Ewan for having an affair with another woman. Oof.

It was a very messy split, to say the least! However, this family seems to have moved on from the drama and are on better terms with each other — to the point where they can even spend the holidays together! We love to see it! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Andres Otero/WENN]