Bre Tiesi Got Nick Cannon An AMAZING Custom Christmas Gift Referencing His Dozen Kids -- LOOK!

Bre Tiesi might’ve just won Christmas!

The Selling Sunset star hit it out of the park with her custom Christmas gift for Nick Cannon! Taking to her Instagram Story on Xmas, the real estate agent revealed she gifted her baby daddy his very own version of Monopoly!

All 12 of his kiddos were painted on the cover of the game, which was appropriately renamed “Cannonopoly.” That includes twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, twins Zion and Zillion and Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa, Golden “Sagon,” Powerful, and Rise with Brittany Bell, Onyx with LaNisha Cole, and Halo and late son Zen with Alyssa Scott. Oh, and Bre’s son Legendary Love. Phew. That’s a lot!

Revealing the unique gift, the reality star snapped a photo of the board game, sharing on the ‘gram:

“And my favorite gift I’ve given”

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

LOLz! Iconic!

For her sake, we just hope he stops adding to his brood or this gift is gonna get outdated quickly! Hah! Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

