Cardi B Addresses Her Current Relationship Status With Offset!

Well, it looks like they really are DONE once and for all.

ICYMI, after the couple’s on-again, off-again relationship and many tumultuous bumps in the road, Cardi B finally called it quits with her hubby Offset in an emotional and fiery rant. She really seemed to be over the cheating scandals and even said he had been “playing games” with her heart for a long time, but even then, some fans began to speculate they might’ve ALREADY gotten back together!

Related: Cardi B & Offset Sued Over Unpaid Rent And Allegedly Trashing LA Rental Home!

On Monday, the Bodak Yellow rapper took to Instagram to spread some holiday cheer, showing her and the Migos rapper’s kiddos — Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2 — opening up presents alongside their parents. Now, with their history of getting back together and breaking up, no one was sure if this was a reconciliation announcement or not. We even suggested it could’ve been some coparenting — and now, it looks like Cardi is confirming that was the case!

On X (Twitter) Wednesday, the 31-year-old subtly responded to the rumors. In a post which was suggesting she’d taken her estranged husband back after only 12 days apart, she liked a reply from a fan who posted a Love & Hip Hop meme where the video says “you just made that up”.

Ch-ch-check out the post she liked (below):

Well, that seems like a pretty clear response to us! What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]