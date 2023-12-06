Extreme Weight Loss Star Brandi Mallory's Cause Of Death Revealed

Nearly a month after her sudden passing, new details have come to light about what led to the shocking death of Brandi Mallory.

The Extreme Weight Loss star died on November 9 at the age of 40. A bystander became concerned as he noticed there was a body inside a car in the parking lot of an Atlanta, Georgia strip mall that hadn’t moved for a long time. He ended up calling 911. When first responders arrived at the scene, Brandi was dead. And now, weeks after the shocking discovery, her official cause of death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner and obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, Brandi died from complications due to obesity — citing her weight, enlarged heart, and prediabetes issues as factors contributing to her overall health. The document also listed the manner of the reality star’s death as natural.

There were no signs of any recent injury, nor was there no reason to suspect foul play was involved. While there had been traces of marijuana and alcohol in her system, the coroner noted that neither contributed to her death. As the document stated:

“It is my opinion that Brandi E. Mallory died of complications of obesity was considered a significant condition contributing to the death.”

So, so sad. Our hearts continue to go out to Brandi’s family while they mourn this loss.

