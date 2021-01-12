OMG! Facebook Warns Employees Not To Wear Branded Clothing For Fear Of Retaliation After Banning Trump Indefinitely!

Who could have predicted this four years ago?! Sigh.

We all know by now President Donald Trump’s phone is basically just a useless brick after getting banned from almost all major social media sites following his incitements of last week’s riots at the US Capitol. Now, Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, is warning his employees not to wear any branded clothing/articles in public for fear they might be retaliated against! We can’t make this stuff up!

According to The Information, in a statement sent out to staff on Monday, the boss wrote:

“In light of recent events, and to err on the side of caution, global security is encouraging everyone to avoid wearing or carrying Facebook-branded items at this time.”

Wow! This comes just days after FB announced on January 7 that Trump would be banned “indefinitely” from all it’s platforms, including Instagram, saying at the time:

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.”

The tipping point of all this new action from the private internet companies stemmed largely from the President’s video announcement on January 6 in which he told his supporters who had surrounded and broken into the the US Capitol with firearms:

“We love you, you’re very special.”

Then pathetically added:

“We have to have peace, so go home.”

The short vid, shot outside the White House rather than in the Oval Office as is usually customary for a US Pres, did little to control the violence at the government building. It was quickly taken off multiple social media platforms because the 74-year-old continued to falsely state the election results weren’t accurate due to voter fraud.

The CEO of Facebook noted this clip in his decision to ban Trump, acknowledging:

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

While the decision to ban the Twitter-obsessed politician from socials has been praised by many, others question what took so long to finally act on these changes after years of misinformation circulating across the internet. Mark made reference to the President’s history of the now-infamous term “fake news” in his announcement, writing:

“Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.”

It’s unknown when or if we’ll ever see the next YUGE rant from Donald, since it appears he won’t be deemed worthy of the accounts until it’s clear he won’t try to incite violence again. Zuckerberg added:

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Honestly, we really don’t miss those caps-locked rants at all, so feel free keep the accounts closed for a while.

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers? Does it make you scared or mad that employees can no longer wear branded clothing because Trumper’s might come after them? Or do you think this cautionary step is good given the state of the country?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

