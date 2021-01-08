Meghan McCain Goes Off On Trump AND Ivanka Along With 'Scum Of The Earth' DC Rioters

Meghan McCain is PISSED, y’all!

The daughter of the late Senator John McCain has long been a critic of Donald Trump but has often fallen on the same side of issues as his followers in her role as The View‘s lead conservative.

But not on Thursday. Not the day after dozens of Trump supporters, some armed, some baring white supremacist tattoos, some brandishing flags of the Confederacy, stormed the Capitol Building, forcing Congress into hiding while they were trying to certify the election of Joe Biden.

No, today she was metaphorical guns blazing all at the right targets as she unleashed pure American fury, declaring:

“This is one of the great national tragedies of my lifetime. This is one of America’s darkest days. I have been absolutely despondent watching this.”

Meghan, who was speaking from Washington, DC for the now remotely taped show, said we need to “take a very hard look at where we are as a country and where we are with President Trump.”

“The bedrock of democracy and the bedrock of who we are as Americans is the peaceful transition of power, and he is clearly a president who has turned into a mad king, and at this point, I’m calling on all Republicans and conservatives who still have clout — we have to invoke the 25th Amendment. We cannot withstand this. Our country cannot go on like this.”

Dang! Obviously Meghan isn’t the only one to go so far as to call for the immediate removal of Trump by either 25th Amendment or impeachment (though that didn’t go so well the last time). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said as much during her press conference on Thursday morning.

Y’all — when you have the leader of House Democrats and The View‘s resident conservative pundit in agreement, this is serious business!

Speaking of serious, Meghan was about as furious as we’ve ever seen her, calling out “these bastards” for using the American flag as their symbol even while attacking the democracy that flag represents:

“The same flag that veterans at Iwo Jima held after World War II. You are not patriots, you do not represent America. You are the scum of the earth who are using and abusing and bastardizing all that I love and have grown up with for your own sick agenda and that agenda has been directly sent by President Trump.”

Preach it, gurl! Even Joy Behar has to be bopping her head to these lyrics.

Meghan next slammed Trump’s pathetic response to the insurrection, telling the rioters they were “special” and he still “loved” them while asking them politily to “go in peace.”

She went on to include the complicit Ivanka Trump, referencing the tweet she put out (then quickly deleted) that praised the violent extremists:

“Ivanka Trump called these people patriots. I am a patriot. I come from a patriotic family. I come from a family of service, as does everyone on this show. You are hurting our country, you are becoming a national embarrassment and we have to get him out immediately because this cannot stand.”

Heck yeah, gurl!

To see how everyone else responded, ch-ch-check out the somber clips (below):

