Is Camila Cabello Trying To Copy A Rival Pop Star With Her New Look? Fans Sure Think So!

Camila Cabello has entered a new hair era — her blonde daze! And fans have thoughts!

The 26-year-old singer posted a video to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she ditched her signature brunette hair for a new platinum blonde look! But don’t panic, fans! She kept her signature bangs! LOLz.

While a digital ringtone sound plays in the clip, Camila can be seen filming herself with a camera as she poses in the mirror and zooms in and out of her face. She can be seen sporting a cropped white tee and black pants. The only thing the pop star wrote in the caption is:

“It’s time >:)”

It sounds like she’s getting ready to release some new music, too! Exciting! You can check out her new hairstyle (below):

Stunning!!!

But does anyone else think she kind of looks like another singer in this clip? Possibly Sabrina Carpenter? Fans seem to think so! They flooded the comments section of the post to not only praise her for the gorgeous new hair… but also to point out how she could be mistaken for the 24-year-old Feather artist! See the reactions (below):

“I thought she was sabrina at first” “I thought this was Sabrina Carpenter and jumped.” “She looks exactly like her!” “screaming crying throwing up” “Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming” “emails i can’t send about how i’m feeling now” “A new era has entered the chat.”

Was this just an accident? Is she trying to copy Sabrina’s aesthetic? Or does Camila have new music about her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes possibly having a rumored fling with Sabrina before they rekindled their relationship last year?? Hmm…

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to Camilla’s new look in the comments below.

