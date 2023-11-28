Farrah Abraham Met Her New Boyfriend On OnlyFans -- And Made Him Sign An NDA Before Dating Her!

Farrah Abraham is taking another shot at love… and making sure all her bases are covered legally in case things go wrong!

The Teen Mom alum has a new boyfriend, and she’s not taking any chances with drama when it comes to this fledgling and fresh relationship. That’s because, according to TMZ, she made her new man sign a non-disclosure agreement before diving into their dating life. And that’s after the pair first met each other on OnlyFans!

OK, so there’s a lot going on here. First off, after Thanksgiving, the MTV alum shared a collage of pics and vids to her Instagram account from a beach trip. On that trip, you can see a hulking guy holding hands with and kissing Farrah. However, we can’t see his face! He’s some sort of mystery man whose identity has yet to be revealed to the public. But as you can see (below), it seems like the reality TV veteran is really into him:

So, that’s cute!! And now, TMZ confirms that this is in fact Farrah’s boyfriend. He’s not a public figure, they claim, and so she hasn’t yet revealed his identity or anything. But she did meet him on OnlyFans, per the outlet. They first linked up there, then matched on a dating app and quickly became serious when they decided to give love a go. Damn!!

It sounds like Farrah has been doing a lot of work on herself, too. See, per that news outlet, she completely overhauled her dating habits and tendencies after spending three months working with a relationship coach. Her goal at this point in life is to pursue love with zero drama around. And to do that, she made her man sign an NDA!

According to the 32-year-old 16 And Pregnant vet, her boyfriend is around her age, and works in tech sales and marketing. He is sober, so that’s a benefit for a healthy relationship ahead. And he even bought a second home near where she lives so they can spend more time seeing each other. Awww!

As far as the NDA and all… hey, whatever works, right? Here’s hoping love is in the cards for Farrah this time around! What do U make of her new relationship, Perezcious readers? Farrah has been through a lot lately — and some of it self-induced — so here’s hoping she can channel this into something really positive. And maybe long-term!!

