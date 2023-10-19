Teen Mom Farrah Abraham Gets Slap On Wrist In Assault Case -- But She Is NOT Happy About It!

Farrah Abraham fought the law… and she thinks the law won!

Of course, the 32-year-old has been under the microscope for nearly two years now after an incident at the Grandmaster Records restaurant in Hollywood in January of 2022. As you may recall, Abraham got into an altercation with a security guard and ended up slapping the man — after which she claimed he battered her. Months later, the evidence was clear, and she was charged with battery. We haven’t heard much since, but the case has been quietly making its way through the court system.

On Tuesday, the reality TV star was sentenced for the slap. Per multiple outlets, the Teen Mom alum was given 18 months of probation. She also must do 40 hours of community service. Seems reasonable! After all, she had been facing up to a YEAR in prison. So probation ain’t bad.

But that’s not Farrah’s POV! Coming out of court on Tuesday, photogs caught up with the former MTV star. She didn’t mention the details of her (pretty darn light) sentence but sounded frustrated as hell. She said she has “another case” about her “personal injuries” allegedly sustained at the hands of that security guard, and she also indicated she’s happy to be gone from El Lay:

“Everything is progressively moving forward. I have to have another case about my personal injuries. I think security officers, like police officers, need to be held accountable. It’s sad that victims have to come to court, do diversion, do all these things. So, I’m just happy I moved from Los Angeles.”

She then re-posted that video to her own Instagram account on Wednesday evening, and added this in the caption:

“Thankful i’m alive, Grateful I don’t live in California — Love some Austin Texas (where security doesn’t set up attacks on public figures) & look forward to changing our legal systems surrounding prosecutors and allowing criminal attacks in uniform. As we all should never be assaulted, cuffed, or excessive force while eating dinner or checking out a rooftop. Ive learned that it’s better to just stay away from those who have no self control — our system should act on criminal defamation and lies that hurt innocent people every day. Criminal Vs. CIVIL — Justice Always prevails even in a corrupt Judicial systems”

“Corrupt judicial systems” and blaming California laws. LOLz! Classic persecution complex BS. Something tells us it was being in LA that got her this celebrity kid gloves treatment — and it Texas she might be facing a MUCH harsher penalty for assaulting a security guard.

Anyway, when In Touch Weekly published their report on the court’s decision, Farrah re-posted the mag’s article about the legal move to her IG Stories with an eye-rolling emoji. And on that mag’s IG vid (above), Farrah showed up in the comments with this missive:

“CALIFORNIA NEEDS LAW REFORM & SAFETY SHOULD BE TOP PRIORITY!”

Hilarious. Neither the facts of the case nor the law were on her side here. So what’s the problem? THE WHOLE SYSTEM IS OUT OF ORDER!

Obviously, Farrah is making the case that the security guard was too rough with her. That’s something she has been very vocal about in the past, too. And maybe there’s a case to be made? But that’s a second issue apart from Tuesday’s decision. If Farrah slapped the guard — and a court of law now very much says she did — then she has to deal with the consequences. And honestly, probation and community service are easy street when compared to a year in prison. Ya know?!

