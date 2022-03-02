Teen Mom Alum Farrah Abraham Checks Into Rehab After 'Trauma' Following Recent Hollywood Arrest

Farrah Abraham is checking into a rehabilitation center and treatment facility to get past recent trauma.

The Teen Mom alum opened up about the situation in an Instagram post published on Tuesday afternoon from Austin, Texas, where she is checking into a “trauma treatment center” for a 28-day stay in order to “help her family,” in her own words.

The MTV veteran explained her thought process behind the decision to check into the center in that video published for her 3 million followers on Wednesday, telling the audience first (below):

“There is really no easy way of saying this. I am taking a moment before I am headed to treatment for trauma. A trauma treatment center for 28 days and with me being off social and away, I just wanted to say so no one else could make up anything, I just wanted to share and be open since that’s what I hear so many say that no one really shares their care or mental health.”

And she continued from there, adding:

“I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and success. So, I am taking time for my healing, I have ignored people for 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down, and think others who go through a lot of trauma whether that’s physical attacks like I’ve gone through this year. No matter your traumas whether they are physical, mental, people see them, they don’t see them, I just want to take the time and just say I am grateful to my family for hanging with me this year one of my hardest years.”

BTW, this official statement coming directly from the former 16 And Pregnant star herself follows prior news on Tuesday morning that reported similar circumstances.

In a new interview with The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Farrah previously spoke about her decision to seek help, saying:

“I look forward to sharing that journey with others and I hope there’s just less taboo about taking care of your mental health when we are experiencing a lot of trauma and difficulties in our world right now.”

Of course, as Perezcious readers will recall, Farrah has made headlines several times recently. Earlier this week, controversy bubbled over when fans reacted negatively to her decision to allow her 13-year-old daughter Sophia to get a septum piercing.

More notably, in mid-January, Farrah was arrested in Los Angeles after an apparent altercation with security personnel at an establishment in Hollywood. Both the event and its immediate aftermath were traumatic for the reality TV veteran — so much so that two weeks later, she explained to the media that she had decided to leave California for good and seek a fresh start elsewhere after feeling “suicidal” because of the incident.

And in May of last year, as Farrah also alluded to in her comments (above), she was one of nine women who accused a California mayor of sexual assault.

Obviously, we wish Farrah the best through this treatment process.

Here’s hoping she can find some semblance of healing from it and, ultimately, inner peace.

