Trace Cyrus Feuding With Farrah Abraham After BLISTERING OnlyFans Comment!

Wow, Trace Cyrus wasn’t satisfied dropping just ONE super controversial take this week.

During an Instagram Q&A on Monday, Miley Cyrus‘ brother said he would “be much more successful” if he didn’t have his famous family holding him back. You know, because we all know how much having family money, name recognition, built-in celebrity, and industry connections is a recipe for killing the potential of promising recording artists…

But he hit us with back-to-back scorchers, saying in another IG Story rant on Wednesday that women with OnlyFans accounts had “lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy.” Ick! He wrote:

“There’s so many girls that do OnlyFans that have lost their chance of ever settling down with a good guy with morals. They will try and call those men insecure for having standards. They get a lot of attention from guys on OF so they think they have options. But any guy who is so desperate to see sexual content they are willing to pay for it is a desperate loser.”

The assumption these women are trying to find romance with their fans is already a wild leap. But he doubled down, saying a “successful” man wouldn’t want to “wife them”:

“A lot of successful guys will sleep with those girls but they don’t want to wife them. I see a lot of these girls speaking out on this now saying they can’t get a serious relationship. It’s because men see the value in those girls strictly for sex. They don’t look at those women and equate their value as a future wife, mother, or loyal partner. I know some amazing girls that are genuinely good people that do OF. I just think this independent mindset of not needing a man is extremely toxic and leads to a very lonely future. I hope more girls continue to speak up about this so other girls know the risk of getting into it. Having a good man and a family will bring you more happiness in old age than OF ever could.”

Oh man, this is some seriously antiquated, patriarchal thinking. Who knew Trace was this conservative — looking like that??

Plenty of women who do modeling or sex work are able to have perfectly lovely IRL relationships. They aren’t defined by this one gig the way he’s trying to say they are.

Related: Miley Tells Never-Before-Heard REAL Story Of Her Topless Vanity Fair Photoshoot!

Naturally, a lot of OF creators were offended. One particularly famous woman who’s done porn had a pointed response. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham shared the post on her own IG, calling out the double standard:

“Yet men have OF accounts with marriage, family etc.”

She said women have every chance to do this, too — and Trace should leave behind his “limited insecure mindsets.”

Instead of arguing with her on merit, the Dark Road singer hit back by attacking Farrah’s intelligence with sarcasm, writing:

“The most intelligent woman of this generation has put me in check. I retract my original statement. Every woman in the world should have an Only Fans.”

Rude!

Farrah is obviously right on this one. Women are NOT their job, even if their job is something as wild as OnlyFans. And while there are a lot of men who wouldn’t date someone who posed nude or even scantily clad, plenty would be secure enough to do so. And lots of OF creators have perfectly healthy relationships.

What do YOU think of this argument, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Trace Cyrus/Farrah Abraham/Instagram.]