Father Shares Video Of Baby Before Strapping Her To Him & Jumping Off A Dam

An Australian father jumped off a 118-foot dam while holding onto his 9-month-old daughter in a shocking murder-suicide.

Wednesday afternoon, police rushed to the scene after witnesses reported a man and an infant had gone 40 meters over the edge of a structure called the Whispering Wall in South Australia. Upon authorities’ arrival, the baby was found strapped to her dad’s dead body and unresponsive. The little girl later passed away at the scene despite receiving aid from both bystanders and paramedics at the time, according to news.com.au.

Since then, investigators have identified the pair as Henry Shepherdson and Kobi Shepherdson. The early investigations into the incident revealed a history of domestic violence between the 38-year-old and the baby’s mother. Assistant Police Commissioner Ian Parrott told the publication that:

“Every relationship is a complex thing, particularly when there is also domestic violence involved in the relationship. And whilst I’m not at liberty to discuss the specifics of this particular situation, that will certainly form part of our investigation as to what was happening in the relationship and obviously, what was done prior to this particular incident.”

He continued:

“(But) we have a beautiful face, which could probably be the face of domestic violence moving forward.”

According to Parrott, Shepherdson had legal access and had not “taken” Kobi amid an ongoing court battle. However, the mother still had contacted emergency services before the horrifying event. In December, the man had been ordered to not come within 200 meters of the family and post any content about them online after being accused of domestic violence, The Sun reported. A day before the murder-suicide, Shepherdson tried to reverse the court ruling. Parrott went on to explain:

“My understanding is there was a very short time frame between the public notifying us of the incident having occurred and Kobi’s mother making contact.”

The police commissioner also said to news.com.au that they plan to support the witnesses and other children who watched the terrible ordeal happen at the tourist hot spot.

“We have reached out to witnesses … We have to not only look after the families directly involved in this but those people who are witnesses.”

It is just so crazy as the father’s Facebook page told a completely different story and showed only adoration for his baby girl. Henry actually posted a final four-minute video on November 17, which featured the tot chuckling away while in a bouncer. Take a look at the heartwarming yet heartbreaking moment (below):

My little girl ????My heart is so full ❤????❤Kobi Anastasia Isobel Shepherdson ???? Posted by Henry David Shepherdson on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

He captioned the clip as:

“My little girl. My heart is so full. Kobi Anastasia Isobel Shepherdson.”

The bundle of joy apparently was named after Kobe Bryant, who died in a tragic helicopter crash just six months before her birth. Our heart goes out to the momma, who we can only imagine is feeling so much pain right now. Rest in peace, Kobi. May you and your mother unite again one day.

