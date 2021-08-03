Branded?? Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Got Adam Demos' Initial Tattooed On THAT Finger!

First comes Sex/Life, then comes marriage!?

It looks like Sarah Shahi has taken a penis-sized step in her relationship with her well endowed co-star Adam Demos, as fans noticed the actress got his initial tattooed on her finger — her ring finger, to be exact!

That’s right, y’all. The 41-year-old uploaded a pic of herself to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday showing herself smiling after doing an interview. However, fans couldn’t help but notice an “A” tattoo and small infinity symbol were visible above her left ring finger — which either means gurl is a huge Pretty Little Liars fan, or she’s branded herself with a little piece of her big man!

While followers just started to notice the ink this week, we did some digging and learned that the actress apparently got branded way back in June! Take a look for yourself (below), and scroll for a close-up shot!

Wow! They must be serious!

As you likely know, the raunchy Netflix drama made headlines last month after the Aussie actor stripped down for a sexy shower scene and exposed his d**k — which genuinely perplexed fans with its sheer size.

Many said the appendage must be a prosthetic or somehow edited. Series creator Stacy Rukeyser confirmed Adam didn’t have a body double in nude scenes, but ultimately played coy on the realness, telling Collider:

“I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

What we do know for certain is that Adam and Sarah had instant chemistry when they met on the set of the series. The actress recently discussed their strong connection in a video on the show’s official Instagram page, telling viewers:

“I remember meeting Adam in the trailer on the first day and, you know, he’s tall and charismatic and good-looking. And I remember being like, ‘Oh…okay.’ … We did our first scene together and I heard how he said the words and I was like, ‘Oh, now I get why you’re Brad. Like he just owns that mysteriousness. He owns the darkness, but he’s also light at the same time. And I think it’s hard for an actor to be able to hold those two things simultaneously. And Adam does it effortlessly. He is effortlessly cool.”

She shared a similar reflection with People back in June, discussing their chemistry both on- and offscreen:

“I said, ‘Well, that’s a tall drink of water.’ When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more. … And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You’re only as good as your scene partner. He’s amazing in the show.”

Sounds like he’s just as amazing off camera, too!

Currently, the pair are continuing their long-distance relationship, as Adam returned to Queensland last month after finishing his mandatory 14-day stint in hotel quarantine, while Sarah stays at home in the States.

We’re glad to see the two are in it for the long haul! Do U think this interestingly-placed tattoo means the couple are thinking of a bigger commitment, Perezcious readers?

