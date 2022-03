FireCityFunk‘s Surrender To Me is a song written in the ’70s but never released commercially… until now.

The singer’s son discovered what dad did, thought it slapped, shared it on social media and it went viral!

This is such a time capsule! Disco! And done so well!

This could have been a hit!

