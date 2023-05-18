Blac Chyna Shaved Half Her Hair Off! See Her New Look HERE!

Blac Chyna has a whole new look to go with this next chapter in her life!

The 35-year-old model — whose real name is Angela White — revealed this week the latest update in her all-natural beauty journey. What is it, you may ask? Chyna shaved off most of her hair! In a video posted to Instagram on Thursday, she showed the lower part of her scalp completely hairless. She still has some of her signature dark locks on top of her head, but it’s very, very short now. The former reality star said in the caption of the clip that she’s “obsessed” with her new ‘do:

“Yesterday was amazing, I started working on the flagship store for @hearts.pure.brand and called my girl @hairstylistof_la to do an edgy hair cut. I’m obsessed with my short hair cuts so I wanna try all the different styles. What do y’all think? Would you try this style?”

Honestly, it looks amazing — you just have to see the new haircut for yourself (below):

And here’s the final result…

Wow! Chyna looks incredible here! As you may know, her new hairstyle is just the most recent of many transformations she’s made in her life. The television personality has been making a ton of lifestyle and physical changes, which have included dissolving her facial fillers, removing her butt and breast implants, shutting down her lucrative OnlyFans account, and embracing her faith again. She previously shared on Insta how she’s “stepping into a different way” in life, adding:

“I want you all to be a part of my life changing journey. I reduced my breasts and gluteus maximus. You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that.”

She has stuck to that promise throughout this new period in her life! Chyna has been very open with her fans about everything, including showing a vulnerable moment of her mom Tokyo Toni ending their feud on social media. The mother of two even got real about how she looked before getting the procedure to ditch her facial fillers, responding to some throwback pics:

“I was looking at old pictures, you guys… That face was looking crazy. Like, that first picture — that was a few months before I took out all the filler. I look so much better. Ladies, that ain’t the way! Look at my lips! My lips went down. Thank god. I love you guys, please don’t ever do the fillers — it is not worth it.”

As we said, she’s been super vulnerable with everyone during this new chapter in her life — and we love to see it! Almost as much as we love the new ‘do!

Reactions to her new haircut, Perezcious readers? Love it or hate it? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Tamron Hall Show/YouTube]