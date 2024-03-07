The Florida Georgia Line Guys Are Feuding... Through Song Lyrics!!

Brian Kelley just dropped a new song… and fans totally think he’s shading Tyler Hubbard!

If you haven’t been following the country star’s career since the breakup of duo Florida Georgia Line, you may have missed his new track Kiss My Boots — which says a lot just with that title! But if you give it a listen, he leans into the narrative even more. He sang:

“Want the world to know that you did me wrong / I don’t know how you act sweet, after how you did me / Here’s a middle finger to you through a song”

Yikes!!

If you aren’t aware, it was rumored back in 2020 the bandmates went their separate ways as a result of differing political opinions… specifically surrounding Brian’s support for Donald Trump — and Tyler’s firm disapproval. The band officially broke up in 2022.

Obvi they wouldn’t be the first family to fracture as a result of Trump. Liberals and conservatives always had friction — but Trump’s transgressions, treatment of women, racist messaging, and approval of anti-democratic authoritarianism has crossed more lines than the Florida-Georgia one.

It isn’t just lyrics either. In Brian’s new music video, he can also be seen hunting a snake — which fans think could be a representation of how he sees his old pal. Watch (below):

It’s clear he wasn’t trying to be subtle! Ha!

In addition to releasing the song, Brian also talked about the “healing” writing process in a press release:

“It was healing to write. I feel released now. Everyone processes things differently. I went inward. I went to work and stayed busy. I’m proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now I have a song that helped me through a tough time. Hopefully, Kiss My Boots can help a lot of people. Give them some confidence and help them get their power back.”

He also alluded to an “extremely difficult, hurtful, and confusing time” a couple years ago in an Instagram post promoting the song last week, noting he was the one “to take the high road.” Read (below):

Shadyyy!

In response, Tyler told Holler last week he’s just “happy” for Brian as the two continue to carve out their solo careers:

“Just like I’ve always said, I’m happy for BK, this is what he wanted and this is what he initiated, and I hope he’s happy and that he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing. I wish him the best, and yeah, as far as that’s concerned that’s about all I have to say about it.”

After reading Tyler’s comments, we’re not too sure Brian really is the one who took the high road… Actions speak louder than words! LOLz!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

